Halsey Unveils Trent Reznor And Atticus Rose Produced Live Video For “Lilith”

Home News Jamie Reddy December 17th, 2021 - 12:32 AM

Halsey released another live video from her latest album, If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. She released “Lilith”, a song about being a powerful and confident force, a message that sometimes gets lost in translation with no apologies in sight. The song was produced by Trent Renzor and Atticus of Nine Inch Nails, and it shows in the production as Halsey’s vocals glide up and down the track with ease, word for word through each verse, as she takes accountability on how her power can sometimes do more harm than good.

The video is simple but suitable, as a pregnant Halsey is in sexy lingerie in a bathtub with minimal lighting. The camera moves around as she turns and her eyes make heavy contact as she turns in the tub. The video, as simple as it looks, empowers Halsey and any other woman in the fact that they can feel sexy in their own body no matter what.

Click here for more information, and take a look at the video below