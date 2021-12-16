Andrew Bird And Iron & Wine Announce Co-Headlining Summer 2022 ‘Outside Problems’ Tour Dates

Home News Jamie Reddy December 16th, 2021 - 11:19 PM

Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine will embark on their “Outside Problems” Tour in the summer of 2022. The two wanted to collaborate together for the last two years, which was, of course, thwarted by the COVID-19 pandemic and will finally get the chance to make up for the time lost, as Bird and Sam Beam, the frontman of Iron & Wine have been fond of each other’s music for a long time.

“It will have been more than two years of being grounded when we finally embark on the ‘Outside Problems’ summer tour,” says Andrew Bird. “90% outdoor venues. A fine road companion in Iron & Wine. I only wish it could happen sooner. I’m not sure why it took so long for me to meet Sam Beam. His music I have known and admired for many years now. What a lovely guy. The kind of guy that would help you move. See you on the outside.” For the majority of the tour, the venues will be outside, which is not very common for performers, but still unique, not to mention the one of the safest ways to experience music as the world inches every day to get back to normal.

This will not be the first time they have collaborated. The two performed together in Yosemite, which would have been a preview of what’s to come. Beam stated “Really looking forward to sharing the night with Andrew Bird for the Outside Problems Tour – our relationship started outside in Yosemite and bringing that into 2022 is exciting. And I’m happy to help Andrew move, but I might try to talk him into just staying put first!” The 26-day tour will commence on June 12 in Phoenix, AZ, making its way from the west coast to the east coast. Tickets will go on sale on December 17 at 10am local time. Don’t forget to buy your ticket and definitely do not forget to buy sunscreen and bug spray!

Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine – 2022 Tour Dates

6/12 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

6/13 – San Diego, CA – The Magnolia

6/15 – Los Angeles, CA – Greek Theatre

6/17 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre

6/18 – Portland, OR – TBA

6/19 – Seattle, WA – TBA

6/21 – Salt Lake City, UT – TBA

6/22 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

7/22 – Atlanta, GA – Pullman Yards

7/23 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit

7/24 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

7/25 – Cary, NC – Koka Booth

7/27 – Charlottesville, VA – Ting Pavilion

7/28 – Vienna, VA – TBA

7/29 – New York, NY – Pier 17

7/30 – New Haven, CT – Westville Bowl

7/31 – Bethlehem, PA – Steel Stacks

8/02 – Lafayette, NY – Beak & Skiff

8/04 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

8/05 – Grand Rapids, MI – TBA

8/06 – Indianapolis, IN – TCU Amphitheater

8/08 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

8/09 – Columbus, OH – Express Live!

8/10 – St Louis, MO – Chesterfield Amphitheater

8/12 – Chicago, IL – TBA

8/13 – Minneapolis, MN – Surly

*w/ Neko Case