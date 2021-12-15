Napalm Records & Austrovinyl Team Up For Strategic Partnership In Order To Meet Rising Demand For Vinyl

Home News Joe Hageman December 15th, 2021 - 8:16 PM

To make up for the increase in demand for vinyl records, both Napalm Records and Austrovinyl have teamed up in a stratgic business partnership in order to increase the capacity for making vinyl. Both of the companies are based in Austria, and Austrovinyl is already one of the top vinyl pressing plants in all of Europe. Napalm Records, one of the top Rock and Metal record labels in Europe, will combine their talent and knowledge of the music industry to contribute to the founding of a new vinyl pressing plant. This will also allow Austrovinyl to increase their storage and capacity at their existing vinyl pressing plants. Austrovinyl already doubled in employees in 2021, but this partnership will allow them to expand even further. Construction is expected to start in January 2022 after the deal is finalized.

Alongside the expansion of vinyl pressing operations, Napalm and Austrovinyl plan to make a transparent vinyl factory experience for music lovers to see how vinyl records are made. In addition to viewing the actual creation of the vinyl, viewers can then experience the record at either a club or cafe type experience so they can see how it sounds fresh off the press firsthand. The goal is not only to create more vinyl to make up for the increased demand due to the surge in popularity vinyl has seen in the past decade, but also to foster a sense of musical community and unite two different aspects of the music industry in Europe.

Napalm Records CEO Thomas Caser said in a press release, “Regional & international power united! The philosophy of Austrovniyl and the passion with which this company is led coincides with the ideals of Napalm Records. Strategically, we are opening another business field here and are also prepared for the future in this area!”

Austrovinyl Director Peter Wendler said something similar with “NAPALM and AUSTROVINYL – this is how business has to work in times like these: together in unity! Creating great music releases with sustainable value in highest quality and wealth of ideas – in an ever exciting, innovative and globally active creative industry – strengthening and developing the advantages of regionality with motivated and top-trained employees.”