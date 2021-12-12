Slipknot Announce 2022 Initial Knotfest Germany Lineup Featuring In Flames And Ghostmane

Home News Audrey Herold December 12th, 2021 - 8:05 PM

Slipknot, have some exciting news, the initial lineup for Knotfest 2022! For those that don’t know, heavy metal band, Slipknot, originated in Des Moines, Iowa in 1995. Some tracks that the band are known for include “The Devil In I,” “Psychosocial,” and “Before I Forget.” Knotfest, is the music festival started by the band. It has gained popularity all over the world, and has now expanded to include Germany. Its been revealed by the organizers that Slipknot will be headlining the festival July 30 at the Rudolph Weber Arena in Oberhausen, Germany.

While not all the bands will be announced right now, a few of them will be. Slipknot are set to be joined with bands In Flames and Ghostmane. In Flames is a Swedish heavy metal band, they were formed by guitarist Jesper Strömblad in Gothenburg in 1990. They’re known for songs like “Take This Life” and “Bullet Ride.” Ghostmane is an American rapper, singer songwriter from Lake Worth, Florida. He’s known for tracks “Fed Up” and “Blood Oceans.” The overall total of the Knotfest show is expected to be 10 bands. More bands will be announced at a later date.

At the festival there will be two stages. There’s going to be an open-air stage and a main stage in the arena. Like Knotfests in the past, Slipknot will be adding various arts and cultural installations that they’ve come up with.

Be on the lookout for Knotfest Germany Presale tickets which takes place Monday, Dec. 13 at 2 PM CET for Knotfest premium members. For those that aren’t premium members, general public sales will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 12 PM CET.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado