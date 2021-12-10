Heilung Announce Summer 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Skyler Graham December 10th, 2021 - 1:18 PM

The Norweigan folk band Heilung recently announced their summer 2022 North American tour, and their altruistic, eco-friendly goals with it. According to Loudwire, the band pledges to plant a tree for every ticket purchased. Tickets went on sale on Dec. 10 at 10 AM local time.

“Friends overseas, we were deeply moved by your warm welcome on our first visits in North America,” the band writes. “We will return for our 2022 tour beginning in August, to sing, howl and dance with you again. For each person joining the ritual, one tree will be planted.”

The tour kicks off on Aug. 26 in Atlanta and ends on Oct. 1 in Dallas. Throughout the late summer tour, Heilung will be visiting Asheville, Toronto, New York, Detroit, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more.

This may be the band’s first tour in North America, but it’s far from the first time they’ve captured the hearts of North American audiences. They’ve released 2 albums since their 2015 debut Ofnir: the 2017 Lifa and 2019’s Futha. Following the most recent album, they were featured at the 2019 Roadburn Festival alongside acts such as Sleep, Have A Nice Life and Gore.

Heilung 2022 North American Tour Dates:

Aug. 26 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Cobb Energy Center

Aug. 28 – Asheville, N.C. @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

Aug. 30 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

Sept. 01 – Toronto, Ontario @ Meridian Hall

Sept. 03 – Montréal, Quebec @ MTELUS

Sept. 06 – New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom

Sept. 08 – Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Sept. 10 – Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Temple Theatre

Sept. 13 – Chicago, Ill. @ Radius

Sept. 15 – St. Paul, Minn. @ Myth Live

Sept. 20 – Seattle, Ore. @ The Paramount Theatre

Sept. 22 – Portland, Ore. @ Keller Auditorium

Sept. 24 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield

Sept. 27 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre

Sept. 29 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Orpheum Theatre

Oct. 01 – Dallas, Texas @ The Factory in Deep Ellum