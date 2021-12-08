Tyondai Braxton Returns With Two Enigmatic New Singles “Dia” And “Phonolydian”

Home News Skyy Rincon December 8th, 2021 - 7:00 AM

American composer and musician Tyondai Braxton made his triumphant return to music today with two new tracks entitled “Dia” and “Phonolydian.” This marks Braxton’s first new music in about five years, with both songs being released via Nonesuch Records.

The first of the new releases, entitled “Dia” has a slow-building, futuristic sound to it. The blending of different melodies makes listeners want to relax and enjoy the experience yet want to dance along as well.

The latter track titled “Phonolydian” truly showcases Braxton’s experimental potential, with multiple sounds merging together to complete the immersive experience. The aural experience is one that is simultaneously pleasing, stimulating and intoxicating.

Both of the songs were recorded in the composer/musician’s home studio in Bearsville, New York with Braxton on electronics. Even though the songs are on the longer side, once the song ends, the listener is left craving more. These releases offer fans a taste of what is to come in the near future.

Braxton did not let the pandemic stop him from performing music for his fans, the musician participated in Experimental Sound Studio’s ‘Quarantine Concert’ Series in April 2020. Braxton seems to pick up where he left off in his 2015 release HIVE1, which was described as an “avant-garde musical adventure.” Braxton was the former frontman of experimental rock band Battles; he announced his amicable departure from the band in 2010, deciding to focus on his solo career. The group’s latest release was their 2019 album entitled Juice B Crypts which was reviewed here on mxdwn.