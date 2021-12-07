Squirrel Flower Shares New Track “ruby at dawn” And Covers Bjork’s “unravel”, Planet Out January 28

Home News Skyler Graham December 7th, 2021 - 4:12 PM

As a follow-up to her June album Planet (i), Squirrel Flower (also known as Ella Williams), is set to release an EP titled Planet on Jan. 28. In anticipation of the EP, the artist recently shared two of its tracks — an original, “ruby at dawn,” and a cover of Bjork’s “unravel.” The former is both nostalgic and sorrowful, feeling as if it’s longing for an irretrievable past. Her cover of “unravel” is similarly soothing, and even more powerful when embracing the artist’s echoing voice.





“I’ve always felt that the pieces and process and secrets behind a finished record are the most important parts,” the artist said in Consequence. “Most of these songs showcase my own production and exact vision, my first time in a long time releasing music that I’ve produced alone. Releasing this EP is an exercise in self trust and experimentation.”

The prequel to this album contained “Flames and Flat Tires,” which was equally as somber as these latest pieces. Williams wrote this over quarantine, but prior to lockdown, she released her album I Was Born Swimming, in which “Williams does a wonderful job of forcing her audience to empathize with whatever emotion the song projects. With a runtime of only 35 minutes, the album is an easy listen that is sure to remind one of the feverish heat of summer and bitterness of winter.”