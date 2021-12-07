Kat Von D Announces Spring 2022 US And European Tour Dates Featuring Prayers

Home News Aly Rowell December 7th, 2021 - 12:49 PM

Kat Von D is going on tour with Prayers. The tattoo artist, business-woman and singer had an announcement made this morning on Instagram:

The multi-city tour is set to start in Pittsburgh and end in Helsinki, Finland. The dates cover three months and two continents, with the singer being joined by her husband’s band, Prayers. Von D’s most recent performance was at the Belasco in Los Angeles in October, where we gave a sterling review.

Kat Von D’s music career may come as a surprise to many, but according to her Spotify account, the multi-talented artist was a musician first. “Long before the history-making tattoos, ubiquitous television shows, best-selling books, and influential beauty empire, Kat Von D sat down at a piano for nearly two hours a day and played. In essence, music became her first creative language and most trusted outlet. Classical training and a deep appreciation for music of all genres essentially underscored her life.”

All tour locations TBA. Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 10.

United States

2/28 – Pittsburgh, PA

3/2 – Philadelphia, PA

3/3 – New York, NY

3/4 – Baltimore, MD

3/5 – Charlotte, NC

3/7 – Savannah, GA

3/9 – Atlanta, GA

3/10 – Nashville, TN

3/12 – Detroit, MI

3/15 – Indianaplis, IN

3/16 – Chicago – IL

3/17 – Cincinnati, OH

3/19 – Dallas, TX

3/20 – Houston, TX

3/21 – San Antonio, TX

3/24 – Omaha, NE

3/25 – Oklahoma City,OK

3/27 – Denver, CO

3/28 – Salt Lake City, UT

3/30 – Santa Cruz, CA

3/31 – Berkeley, CA

4/2 – Santa Ana, CA

Europe

5/2 – London, UK

5/4 – Amsterdam, Holland

5/5 – Brussels, Belgium

5/7 – Cologne, Germany

5/8 – Frankfurt, Germany

5/9 – Zurich, Switzerland

5/11 – Paris, France

5/13 – Madrid, Spain

5/14 – Barcelona, Spain

5/16 – Milan, Italy

5/17 – Munich, Germany

5/18 – Vienna, Austria

5/20 – Prague, Czech Republic

5/21 – Warsaw, Poland

5/22 – Berlin, Germany

5/24 – Copenhagen, Denmark

5/25 – Malmo, Sweden

5/27 – Stockholm, Sweden

5/28 – Oslo, Norway

5/29 – Gothenburg, Sweden

5/31 – Helsinki, Finland

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva