PREMIERE: Everything But The Everything Unveils New Dark And Melody Driven Single “In Love…Again”

Now, it’s no secret that the Bay Area is the birth place of many inovative musicial projects and artists. Izzy The Gent, who is from the lovely Bay Are himself and operates under the moniker Everything But The Everything shows audiophiles world wide that this truth still holds up. Today, we are proud to premiere project’s newest dark and driven single “In Love … Again,” and may we say, we are in love.

For the new song, Izzy teams up with Golden Plates, another inovative artist who shows that music is truly and artform. “I discovered Golden Plates music on social media after he sent me a message saying he loved our latest release.” Izzy indicates about the collabortation. “I, of course, checked out his music and immediately suggested we collaborate on some music. As I worked on the new batch of songs for an upcoming album, I kept him top of mind once the perfect track was written to pitch him on. As time went by, I would continue to tinker with EBTE song ideas and hoped the perfect fit would be on this album. Once he released his latest album The Light I realized the ideal vibe would be dark and driving, while blending some of my style of bright and strummy riffs. There was a ton of back/forth to make the song perfect. He sent me the vocals, the drums were recorded but I wanted a few more takes from Elder,” Izzy continues. “His new takes pushed dramatic tones and gave me exactly what I was hoping for. However after going through all the new takes, I realized that his first initial take had it all. You can hear a quiver in his voice on some of the lines, it just felt so natural like a voice mail message he left on lovers answering machine. The first take was the one we went forward with.”

The song has a dark and yet so beautiful atmosphere that it takes possetion of the listeners mind from the very first note to the very last. The sophisticated sounds and songwriting shows how much love and passion was put into the song and it pays off. The single won’t let go of ones mind and it is hard to imagen anyone who can not listen to this track on repeat over and over. To use a pun here, the listener can fall in love with the song again… and again… and again. There are many hidden notes and sounds that make the song so interesting and it’s almost like a little treasure hunt of sounds that just keeps on giving every time.

The art for the single also has this certain kind of fascination to it. The comic like phone and the contrasts between the bright red and the purple/blue background look a little like they are from the pop-art era that has many fans and followers, showing us that art and music belong together.