Jason Isbell Pledges Release Of Covers Album If Beto O’Rourke Is Elected Texas Governor

November 17th, 2021 - 12:53 PM

Jason Isbell has new music. That is, if Texas steps up for progressives.

Back during the election last year, Isbell promised a record of Georgia covers if the state swung blue. When Democrats won the state, he delivered, and gave fans an album entitled “Georgia Blue”. Covers from this record include songs by REM, Cat Power, Otis Redding, Gladys Knight and the Pips, The Allman Brothers Band, James Brown, Now It’s Overhead, Vic Chesnutt, and more.

Fast-forward to this past Monday, November 15, when Texas politician Beto O’Rourke announced his candidacy for governor.

O’Rourke, who entered the presidential race back in 2018, is hoping to secure his home state. He isn’t the only one.

In a twitter post, Isbell publicly offered his services to the governor hopeful, saying, “You need a singer for anything, you just call.”

This gained the attention of fans on social media, with one asking Isbell, “If he wins, do we get a Texas covers album?”

Isbell immediately and enthusiastically replied, “Hell yes.”

The likes and suggestions came pouring in, as many from social media offered their song suggestions, from Hot Smoke and Sassafras to Glass Eye. Many musicians and audio engineers offered their time as well, including a drummer and some studio space.

If the project goes forward, it looks like it will be well-received.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz