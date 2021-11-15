Stars Announce New Album For 2022 Release Alongside Winter 2021 ‘The Together Tour’ Dates

Home News Joe Hageman November 15th, 2021 - 6:56 PM

After a pandemic induced hiatus in 2020 from their annual Holiday tours, the Montreal based Indie Pop band Stars has returned for December 2021 to play a short holiday tour. “The Together Tour” will take place between December 3 and December 12, and go through 5 different cities, with 2 shows in New York City. What makes this years holiday season tour different is that they will be playing songs from their upcoming 2022 album. The album does not yet have an announced title. It will be released under their label Last Gang Records. Along with these news songs, Stars will be playing fan favorites from any of their previous 8 albums.

Over the course of their career, Stars has been known to display many raw emotions, and speak to the personal events going on in the lives of the band members, such as the death of the father of singer Torquil Campbell influencing their 2010 album The Five Ghosts. Their most recent album LaGuardia was a compilation album, and their most recent original music album There Is No Love in Fluorescent Light was released in 2017. Both albums were reviewed on mxdwn.com. With such a long time between shows and new music for Stars, fans are sure to be interested in hearing the new songs that come out of “The Together Tour”.

Stars’ Holiday ‘The Together Tour’

Dec 3 – Toronto, ON – Phoenix Concert Theatre *

Dec 6 – Ottawa, ON – The Bronson Centre *

Dec 08 – New York City, NY – Le Poisson Rouge ^

Dec 09 – New York City, NY – Le Poisson Rouge ^

Dec 11 – Philadelphia, PA – World Café Live “

Dec 12 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club “

* – w/ Charlotte Cornfield

^ – w/ Lloyd Cole

” – w/ Kevin Devine (solo)

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat