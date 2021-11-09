Screaming Females’ Marissa Paternoster New Hypnotic Single “I Lost You”

Home News Skyler Graham November 9th, 2021 - 5:52 PM

A few weeks ago, Marissa Paternoster of the Screaming Females released her first solo track, “White Dove.” She recently released her second single and its music video, “I Lost You.” In the music video of dancing TV static, the artist shares a song of electronic influences that is both wistful and catchy: “I guess it’s sad / But it’s true / You don’t care / I lost you.” As her voice slides up and down the scale in each line, she captivates listeners with both repetition and skill.

“It’s one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written,” Paternoster said in a press release, “and I think it’s safe to say that all parties involved brought their A game to this tune. After initially sending Andy (Gibbs, of THOU) the framework for this song, he immediately knew it could be transformed into more of an up-beat dance song with ease.”



Both of these songs are from Paternoster’s upcoming album, Peace Meter, which is set for release on Dec. 3 via Don Giovanni Records. The album, however, is not her first solo piece. This past summer, she released the EP In the Shade under the moniker Noun. According to a press release, the current project developed as a result of the Screaming Females artist sending songs to Andy Gibbs from the metal band THOU, and they continued working together throughout quarantine. Peace Meter is available for pre-order now.