Randy Blythe Of Lamb Of God And Dez Fafara Of DevilDriver Team Up To Launch New Cryptocurrency Chakra Coin

Photographer Credit: Owen Ela

Lead singer of Lamb of God Randy Blythe has teamed up with DevilDriver vocalist Dez Fafara to get in on the Cryptocurrency trend and have launched their own cryptocurrency, Chakra Coin. This is the second time the two long-time friends have teamed up on a joint business venture, as Chakra Coin follows after their clothing brand SunCult. The goal of the coin is to be able to donate the profits to charitable causes and help out the community. Fafara said this in a press release following the launching of Chakra Coin, “We started this venture to create a community of giving back and paying it forward. I will donate partial proceeds to multiple charity organizations. I hope that everyone who participates in Chakra Coin will do the same, creating a better world and a more cohesive existence for everyone involved.” While many have criticized other cryptocurrencies as not being effective ways at storing value, Chakra Coin is to be community-owned, and it aims to disrupt the current financial system that has left many lacking in their standard of living. While both Blythe and Fafara recognize that they are not financial advisors and hope that people can make their own choices, they hope to promote more community action through Chakra Coin.

Lamb of God is well known in the Metal community and the music industry as a whole, as they have won 5 grammys and recently wrapped up a tour with Megadeth. Blythe has many pursuits outside of just music, as this cryptocurrency and his past clothing brand highlight. Lamb of God also recently released their self-titled album in 2020, and it was reviewed at mxdwn.com.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela