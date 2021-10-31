ACID Release Three New Albums Romance, Science Fiction With Acid And Persona Alongside Box Set And Austin Jack Lynch-Directed Video For “Romance”

Home News Aaron Grech October 31st, 2021 - 6:52 PM

LA duo ACID (comprised of Imaad Wasif and Jeff Hassay) has announced three new studio albums Romance, Science Fiction with Acid and Persona, which are all set for release via Narnack Records on October 29. The duo has also teamed up with Austin Jack Lynch for the new music video “Romance.”

“Romance” is shot in black-and-white, featuring left-field visuals that are blurry and create a bewildering sense of confusion, as scenes of forests, people walking on an urban street and a fire are shown without any solid plot. These visuals work toward the video’s favor however, as the experimental, dream-like instrumental gives these images an ethereal feel, thanks to its otherworldly synths, post-rock inspired guitars and gentle vocals.

“With ‘Romance’ we wanted something kind of epic, dark and woozy. It’s really just a list of simple things that draw us together, seeped in danger, distortion and beauty,” the group explained in a press release. “For the video, Austin captured the simplicity of it all, arraigned in stark black and white, dreamily floating around as if in a romantic daze.”

The rest of Romance is expected to be equally eclectic, as it is the most experimental of the duo’s three projects. These sonic explorations are set to deal with the loss of control, while its follow-up Science Fiction with Acid takes a different unique approach. According to the duo, this record “dreams of Prince in a CIA mind-control experiment advised by the Smiths.” The last release Persona will take inspiration from a diverse array of artists such as The Cure, Waylon Jennings, Spiritualized, Karlheinz Stockhausen and Ennio Morricone.

Romance tracklist

1. Bad Vibrations

2. Casey 2:54

3 .I Get Excited 4:05

4. I Don’t Wanna Be Disturbed 3:55

5. Gone (Gone Gone) 2:17

6. Innocence 3:08

7. The Only One 4:08

8. Queer Feeling 3:51

9. LA Money 5:18

10. Romance 4:25

Science Fiction With Acid tracklist

1. Science Fiction 3:39

2. Don’t Think It Over 2:52

3. Fear 2:34

4. Phases 3:03

5. Mysterious Light 1:34

6. Penetration 3:06]

7. Head Space 2:26

8. Nothing Was Wasted 3:20

9. Stayin’ Up Late 2:42

10. Come Together 2:45

Persona tracklist

1. Death 4:39

2. Moves 3:17

3. Substance 3:57

4. You Don’t Have To Change 3:35

5. Tomorrow 3:55

6. Resister 2:42

7. Dreamin’ Daze 3:14

8. Philosophy 3:49

9. Persona 4:32

10. Heaven 3:39