Secret Chiefs 3 Release New Horrorthon Playlist

October 30th, 2021 - 5:55 PM

Avant-garde group Secret Chiefs 3 have released a new Horrorthon playlist on Bandcamp. The 18-track playlist is aptly named, with spooky and menacing songs that fit Halloween time perfectly. The digital album can be bought for $10 via Bandcamp which includes streaming via the free Bandcamp app, plus high-quality download through MP3.

Secret Chiefs 3 give a little sneak peek at the beginning of the playlist for free in “Horrorthon Preview,” which is a jumble of recordings that all land on the scary spectrum. According to the group via Bandcamp, it’s “a playlist of horror-themed music from Secret Chiefs 3, re-imagined, re-mastered and re-contextualized into a full-length “Horrorthon!” The full range of previously available tracks here were curated with the season in mind (the Season of the Witch, that is). Perhaps “the times” have brought horrors previously unacknowledged out into the open, driving the world half insane in the process. We don’t WANT works like “Le Mani Destre Recise Degli Ultimi Uomini” to be retroactively vindicated in this way, but something in the air told us it was time to tie-together all the loose-threads of Horror we’ve been working on over the years (in different formats and under different satellite band names) and put them in one place. This could be a convenient starting place for new listeners daunted by the breadth of our whole catalog. But the “Horrorthon” was originally conceived as a tidy little supercharged Halloween playlist for longtime SC3 fans, even something on point that they can gift to their seasonally-affected horror-fan friends (who might otherwise not be hip to the SC3 sound). Be warned, we took a curator’s liberties with our music here and went nuts on dialogue interludes (of the “more-relevant-today-than-when-it-came-out” type). The clock is ticking… It’s TIME! Dive into the immersive experience of the HORRORTHON!

In September of this year, Secret Chiefs 3 announced via Facebook that they plan on releasing a 20th anniversary edition of their album Book M. They wrote in the post, “Book M was meant to cater to their sense of the existence of a lost musical dimension, which was slowly being recovered. So many of you became lifer Secret Chiefs 3 fans in that moment because of your against-the -grain open-ness during that bleak musical period. Your support back then was a major milestone for us.”

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat