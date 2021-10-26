The Posies Break Up Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against Ken Stringfellow

Home News Skyler Graham October 26th, 2021 - 11:32 AM

In 1986, Ken Stringfellow formed the power pop group the Posies. As of today, the band is breaking up following multiple accusations of sexual misconduct against Stringfellow. According to Stereogum, three women came forward will allegations of different forms of sexual misconduct, including physical assault, manipulation and forcible sexual assault.

The allegations were revealed in an article from KUOW, the public radio station at the University of Washington. The article details each of the accusations as such:

“One of the women accusing Stringfellow said that he forcibly had sex with her in a men’s room at a hotel in San Francisco.

A second woman, who was sleeping in a hotel room upstairs when this occurred, said she was in an abusive relationship with Stringfellow beginning in 2015.

A third woman said that Stringfellow bit her arm as she drove him back from a show, leaving marks and bruising. She also said that she woke up early one morning to Stringfellow having sex with her.”

After hearing these allegations, Posies bandmates, including Jon Auer and drummer Frankie Siragusa, refused to continue working with Stringfellow. Auer called his bandmate in August and canceled the band’s upcoming shows.

Stringfellow has denied the accusations and made a joint statement with his wife in which they explained their strong beliefs in consent, considering they are a non-monogamous married couple.

Earlier this year, Stringfellow worked with Jon Puleo on a five-track EP titled Ten Years to Home. The Posies were originally planning on releasing an album in 2022 — the album was nearly completed — but they have now decided to shelf the piece.