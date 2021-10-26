Car Seat Headrest Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Skyler Graham October 26th, 2021 - 12:22 PM

Car Seat Headrest

Indie rock band Car Seat Headrest has recently announced an extensive series of dates for a North American tour in Spring 2022. Joining Bartees Strange and Floral Tattoo, the tour begins in St. Paul, MN on March 16 and ends on May 20 in Vancouver.

The tour celebrates their 2020 album Making a Door Less Open, which our own writer Alessandro Gueli described as the band’s best album to date: “Picture yourself watching the sun go down, except it doesn’t hurt when you stare into the light. Sure, there’s less direction on this album, less cohesion than projects before, but that somehow feels like the key to all its success.”

In conjunction with this tour, CSH is selling a limited-edition tour-only CD, The MADLO EPs. The CD contains a mix of covers and remixes from their version of “Golden Years” by David Bowie to a cover of “March of the Pigs” by Nine Inch Nails to a remix of “Weightlifters” with Scuba. These tracks come from MADLO: Influences and MADLO: Remixes, with the former paying tribute to some of the group’s inspirations.

“We are deeply excited to crawl out of our pit and onto the spot lit stage once more,” the band said in a press release. “For a few hours on a spring night, you too can slip out of your mind and into the ever-changing shared world of the theater.”

CAR SEAT HEADREST ON TOUR 2022

3.16.22 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theater #

3.17.22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater #

3.18.22 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theater #

3.20.22 – Detroit, MI @ The Majestic #

3.22.22 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall #

3.25.22 – North Adams, MA @ MASS MoCA #

3.26.22 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues #

3.27.22 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre #

3.29.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

3.30.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

4.01.22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall #

4.02.22 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem #

4.04.22 – Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater #

4.05.22 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel #

4.07.22 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz #

4.08.22 – Columbia, SC @ The Senate #

4.09.22 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle #

4.10.22 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl #

4.22.22 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theater

4.23.22 ¬– Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater #

4.24.22 – Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theater #

4.26.22 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades #

4.27.22 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

4.29.22 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

4.30.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #

5.01.22 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

5.04.22 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater #

5.05.22 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall #

5.06.22 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater #

5.07.22 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theater #

5.08.22 – Kansas City, MO @ Grinders KC #

5.10.22 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre #

5.11.22 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre #

5.20.22 – Vancouver, BC @ The Commodore Ballroom %

# w/ Bartees Strange

% w/ Floral Tattoo

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer