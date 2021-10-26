American Nightmare Announce Winter 2022 Background Music Tour Dates

Home News Megan Heenan October 26th, 2021 - 12:23 AM

For the 20th anniversary of the record Background Music, American Nightmare is set to perform the album’s classics in a series of coastal shows. Reminiscent of last year’s anniversary tour in honor of their self-titled debut album, the first show will kick off in the band’s hometown of Boston.

One of the most notable records created by American Nightmare, Background Music is a blend of chaotic introspection and poetic misery that is evocative of volatile adolescence. This now-iconic band is a meld of influences from hardcore English to traditional American punk. Their lyrical genius still manages to set themselves apart from others in their same wheelhouse. Performing at classic venues like the House of Blues and Paradise, it’s clear that American Nightmare has certainly come a long way from their first show at a church in Portland, Maine.

Background Music Tracklist

01. (We Are)

02. There Is A Black Hole In The Shadow Of The Pru

03. AM/PM

04. Shoplifting In A Ghost Town

05. I Saved Latin

06. Postmark My Compass

07. I.C. You Are Feeling Drake

08. Hearts

09. God Save The Queen

10. Your Arsonist

11. Farewell

American Nightmare – Winter 2022 Tour Dates

01/06 – Boston, MA – Paradise

01/07 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

01/08 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony

01/09 – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian

01/13 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent

01/14 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda

01/15 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

01/16 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues