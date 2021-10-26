American Nightmare Announce Winter 2022 Background Music Tour Dates

For the 20th anniversary of the record Background Music, American Nightmare is set to perform the album’s classics in a series of coastal shows. Reminiscent of last year’s anniversary tour in honor of their self-titled debut album, the first show will kick off in the band’s hometown of Boston.
One of the most notable records created by American Nightmare, Background Music is a blend of chaotic introspection and poetic misery that is evocative of volatile adolescence. This now-iconic band is a meld of influences from hardcore English to traditional American punk. Their lyrical genius still manages to set themselves apart from others in their same wheelhouse. Performing at classic venues like the House of Blues and Paradise, it’s clear that American Nightmare has certainly come a long way from their first show at a church in Portland, Maine.
Background Music Tracklist
01. (We Are)
02. There Is A Black Hole In The Shadow Of The Pru
03. AM/PM
04. Shoplifting In A Ghost Town
05. I Saved Latin
06. Postmark My Compass
07. I.C. You Are Feeling Drake
08. Hearts
09. God Save The Queen
10. Your Arsonist
11. Farewell
American Nightmare – Winter 2022 Tour Dates
01/06 – Boston, MA – Paradise
01/07 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza
01/08 – Asbury Park, NJ – Stone Pony
01/09 – Philadelphia, PA – First Unitarian
01/13 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent
01/14 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda
01/15 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
01/16 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues