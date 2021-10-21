Beirut Announces New Album Artifacts, Shares First New Single “Fisher Island Sound”

Home News Skyler Graham October 21st, 2021 - 7:23 PM

On Jan. 28, alternative electronic group Beirut is releasing Artifacts, a double-LP tracing the evolution of the band. The band began as frontman Zach Condon’s personal project when he was 14 years old, and this album reveals how the band has grown and changed ever since. The collection began as a compilation of unreleased tracks, but now also includes remixed and remastered projects.

In anticipation of the album, they recently shared “Fisher Island Sound,” a nostalgic track about finding comfort in hard times thanks to the safety of being in a small town. Between Condon’s relaxing and refreshing voice and the instrumental section that fits in a choose-your-own-adventure video game, this song represents the happiness that is never fleeting from the time in which they originate.



“I played with the lines for years before trying to record versions of it in Brooklyn with the band,” frontman Zach Condon said of the song in a press release. “I struggled in those years to put vocals on the songs and ended up scrapping a lot of the music from that era in this part of the collection due to fear, stress and self-doubt. I’ve come to rediscover some of these old songs in a different light since then, but they do remain a heavy reminder of unsteady times.”

The band was supposed to go on tour in 2019 but had to cancel due to Condon’s laryngitis. The tour was scheduled in celebration of their fifth full-length album Gallipoli, which, like “Fisher Island Sound,” beautifully blended elements of coastal music and sentimental lyrics.

Artifacts will be out digitally on Jan. 28 and physically on March 4 via Pompeii Records.

Artifacts tracklisting:

SIDE A – Lon Gisland, Transatlantique, O Leãozinho

01 – Elephant Gun

02 – My Family’s Role In The World Revolution

03 – Scenic World

04 – The Long Island Sound

05 – Carousels

06 – Transatantique

07 – O Leãozinho

SIDE B – The Misfits

08 – Autumn Tall Tales

09 – Fyodor Dormant

10 – Poisoning Claude

11 – Bercy

12 – Your Sails

13 – Irrlichter

SIDE C – New Directions and Early Works

14 – Sicily

15 – Now I’m Gone

16 – Napoleon On The Bellerophon

17 – Interior of a Dutch House

18 – Fountains and Tramways

19 – Hot Air Balloon

SIDE D – The B-Sides

20 – Fisher Island Sound

21 – So Slowly

22 – Die Treue zum Ursprung

23 – The Crossing

24 – Zagora

25 – Le Phare Du Cap Bon

26 – Babylon

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat