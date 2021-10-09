Travis Announce 20th Anniversary Deluxe Reissue Of The Invisible Band For December 2021 Release Alongside New Spring 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Aswath Viswanathan October 9th, 2021 - 4:16 PM

Multi-platinum Scottish rock band Travis is set to release a 20th anniversary deluxe reissue of The Invisible Band in December 2021. The deluxe edition of the album features the original album remastered, all the original B-sides, a selection of completely unreleased demos and live sessions. Alongside the album, Travis also announced new Spring 2022 tour dates.

The special limited-edition 20th Anniversary box set features the material across two CDs and two 180-gram heavyweight, ultra-clear vinyl LPs, cut at London’s Air Studios. The set includes an extensive book with unseen session photography, handwritten lyrics and essays from the band plus contributions from the original producer Nigel Godrich. A limited number of hand-numbered prints, signed by all four of the band, are available via the Travis official store pre-order here. The Invisible Band will also be reissued on standard black vinyl, available for the first time on the format since its original release. A limited green vinyl pressing is available via independent record stores, as well as a 2-CD standard edition.

Their spring tour, The Invisible Band in Concert, will take place across North America and the United Kingdom in April and May 2022. Frontman Fran Healy says, “The Invisible Band is 20!! I hadn’t listened to the whole album for a while. It’s a lovely piece of work from the big singles like ‘Sing’ and ‘Flowers in the Window’ to ‘Afterglow’ and ‘Last Train’. It sounds great at 20! We’re also taking it on the road. We’re really looking forward to playing live again.” He also remarked, “To support the re-issue of The Invisible Band on vinyl on its 20th birthday we are bringing it all back home… well, home to where the album was recorded, with a tour of the US. It’s been such a long time since we toured America. We cannot wait to get out there and play the album live. I was asked the other day what the gig would be like. I said ‘Imagine taking your album out and placing it on the turntable and suddenly all the lights go out and the wall of your living room opens up, and there is Travis, playing it live, for you, with beautiful lights and stories and then once we play the album we throw in a bunch of hits. Then the wall closes and you think damn, I burnt my dinner.’ Like I said we can’t wait. The Pandemic has been hard for all musicians so this will be a tour to remember.”

US TOUR DATES 2022

04/05/22 – Dallas, TX – Majestic

04/06/22 – Austin, TX – ACL Live @ Moody Theatre

04/08/22 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

04/09/22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Orpheum Theatre

04/10/22 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

04/12/22 – Seattle, WA – Neptune

04/15/22 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

04/16/22 – Chicago, IL – Park West

04/18/22 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

04/20/22 – Boston, MA – The Orpheum Theatre

04/21/22 – New York City, NY – Terminal 5

04/22/22 – Philadelphia, PA – Keswick

04/23/22 – Washington, DC – Lincoln Theatre

04/25/22 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

04/26/22 – Indianapolis, IN – Old National Centre