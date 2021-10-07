Soft Cell Celebrate Their Return To Music With The Release Of “Bruises On My Illusions,” Happiness Not Included Out February 2022

Home News Aaron Grech October 7th, 2021 - 8:56 PM

It’s been over three years since Soft Cell reunited for their first original song since 2002, “Northern Lights,” which was supposed to precede the group’s “final show ever” in honor of their 40th anniversary. Despite a global pandemic, the synth pop duo has decided that the curtains will not close, as a brief fall tour and February album release await the group’s near future.

“Bruise On My Illusions” is Soft Cell’s first peek at their upcoming studio album *Happiness Not Included, which will be out on February 22. The new single is also accompanied by a physical CD and 12″ vinyl release, which contain remixes by Manhattan Clique, Chris & Cosey, The Grid and the group’s Dave Ball.

Ball and Marc Almond bring their all on “Bruises On My Illusions,” which manages to revive the nostalgia from 1980s synth pop, which they helped pioneer. The dark basslines, eerie keys and rhythmic beat match the song’s nihilistic and cinematic lyrics such as “When every day is colored in Soviet greys of sorrow, I’ll hold on to my blues.” Despite the hopelessness of the narrator’s situation, they’re forced to go on, as pursuing their dreams is the only palatable escape from rock bottom.

“‘Bruises On My Illusions’ is a mini film noir Soft Cell story about a disillusioned character with everything against him or her who still has hope for a better future, despite the odds,” Almond explained in a press release. “A darker ‘Bedsitter’. Dave’s ominous yet punchy defiant chords inspired the song.”

Bruises On My Illusions CD tracklist:

1. Bruises On My Illusions’ (album version)

2. Bruises On My Illusions’ (Manhattan Clique remix)

3. Vapourise’ (Dave Ball extended version)

4. Heart Like Chernobyl’ (Dave Ball extended version)

Bruises On My Illusions 12” vinyl tracklist:

A1: ‘Bruises On My Illusions’ (The Grid remix)

A2: ‘Vapourise’ (Dave Ball remix)

B1: ‘*Happiness Not Included’ (Dave Ball remix)

B2: ‘Nighthawks’ (Chris & Cosey remix)