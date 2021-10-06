AFI Unveil Somber New Song “Caught”

Home News Michelle Leidecker October 6th, 2021 - 2:27 PM

AFI first shared the song with fans at the premiere of Where We Used To Meet, the brand new short film by Kes Glozier. The release, a song titled “Caught” was recorded while the band was making their newest album, Bodies. Now, the previously unreleased song is making its way into the moving picture space. The film features music from Bodies and storylines inspired by the song lyrics and recently two intimate screenings were held at Brain Dead Studios in Los Angeles, CA on September 28, followed by a global livestream event on September 30.

Bodies was released at the beginning of this last summer, and the music on it has been highly praised since then, with mxdwn writer Alison Alber saying it “feels adult-ish. The band grew up, the style has changed but not in a bad way; it feels freeing. A band that is around for 30 years now and still can master the challenge of changing up styles, all while staying true to themselves, is impressive.”

Listen to “Caught” here:

Vocalist Davey Havok explains in a statement: “We were really happy with ‘Caught’ and planned for it to be on the Bodies album. We ended up cutting it at the last minute to allow for a better album flow, but still really loved the song. When we started collaborating with Kes on ‘Where We Used To Meet,’ we thought it would be a great context to present the song in.” ” Drummer Adam Carson also added: “I really like ‘Caught’ and I fought for it. Even though I didn’t play on it at all, I felt that it was a really good song and would be important on the record. I was crushed when it didn’t make the cut, so I’m happy we are releasing it now.”

Photo Credit Ekaterina Gorbacheva