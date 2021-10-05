Portrayal of Guilt Drop Intense New Video For “…Where The Suffering Never Ends”

Home News Michelle Leidecker October 5th, 2021 - 11:47 PM

Portrayal of Guilt have released the new song “…Where the Suffering Never Ends” from the Austin band’s upcoming full-length, Christf**ker, which is set for release on November 5th. Alongside the song is a new music video, which consequence.net says is “once again, Portrayal of Guilt conjure a sense of catharsis and foreboding with a heavy onslaught that melds various styles: death metal, noise, screamo, and post-hardcore. The trio continue to prove they can exist outside of these labels while appealing to the dedicated fans of such hyper-specific subgenres.”

The music video takes on very modern horror movie vibes, with wide camera angles, bright colors, and scenes that are meant to disturb rather than scare. Director Craig Murray brought the song’s grim implications to life with a horrific Blair Witch-style set up. Trimmed down from an initial 15-20 minute edit, the video functions as a short film, building up a towering sense of unease and suspense before its bloody climax.

You can watch the video here:

In a statement about the inspiration and making of the film Craig said, “I wanted to make an immersive film, which takes the viewer on a progressive journey that never seems to end. I decided to leave the opening act as long as I could by extending the intro sounds, which are various parts of the song slowed down and reversed. We camped overnight in the forest to shoot the film in a mostly chronological order, between us we had over 1,000 harvest mite bites by the end of it.”

“We think of it partially in the sense of scoring a horror movie,” guitarist-vocalist Matt King said upon the album’s announcement. “We wanted to create an atmosphere of anxiety and fear.”