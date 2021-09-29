Sleigh Bells Postpone Some Shows Of Their Fall Tour Add Second San Francisco Show

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 29th, 2021 - 3:51 PM

Sleigh Bells have made changes to their upcoming Fall/ Spring tour, including adding another Bay Area show and postponing other tour dates until it is possible for them to travel again. In an Instagram post, Sleigh Bells have explained their situation as best as they could, stating “Some good and bad news about our upcoming Fall 2021 tour. We are happy to say that we’ve decided to move ahead with playing shows this Fall, and are today adding a second Bay Area show at Rickshaw on 10/24. But we’ve also made the difficult decision to postpone the shows in Raleigh, Richmond, Nashville, Charlotte, and Atlanta until the end of our tour in February 2022. We also will not be able to make it to Vancouver in October, but will work to reschedule when it’s possible to do so. We hate to move shows like this, and apologize to our fans in these cities, but everyone is aware Covid has made lengthy tours very difficult this Fall, and we have a responsibility to ourselves and crew to do what feels safe. A full list of the updated dates, as well as our Covid 19 policy for the shows, are on the following slides.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sleigh Bells (@sleighbells)

The band also goes on to explain the Covid policies for their upcoming shows, explaining that it may be up to the individual venues their vaccination policies and that fans should check locally what they may be required to do when coming into the shows. Sleigh Bells also urges their fans to keep their masks on throughout the entirety of the shows, barring “briefly when eating or drinking,” in order to keep the band and crew safe throughout the entirety of the tour. The tour is set to start on October 14th in Houston, TX, and will continue through 10/28 before picking back up again in February, starting on 2/8 in Columbus, OH and ending on 3/6 in Atlanta, GA.

Photo Credit Raymond Flotat