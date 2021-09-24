The Regrettes Share Energetic New Song and Video For “Monday”

Home News Benny Titelbaum September 24th, 2021 - 3:18 PM

The Regrettes, an American punk band from Los Angeles, has released their newest song “Monday” along with an accompanying music video.

The group’s newest song is said to be inspired by and written over last year’s pandemic lockdown. “Monday” contains a catchy pop-punk sound with some tasteful claps and a groovy bassline. The pre-chorus encapsulates the main concept of the song well stating that lead singer Lydia Night is undergoing “an existential crisis and it’s only a Monday.”

The accompanying music video is set in the 2000s and shows Night getting ready for a school dance while being stalked and apprehended by her pink mental health demon. “Monday” displays the awkward reality behind the teenage years of life and all the struggles that come with it. Not to mention that the video also contains a guest appearance from pop star Olivia Rodrigo as the DJ of the dance.

In reference to the song’s release, Night talked about her mental state at the time of the track’s creation. “At the time I was pretty much at the peak of my anxiety disorder, every morning was waking up and absolutely dreading the idea of functioning and being “productive” (whatever the hell that even means) for another day,” said Night.

Night additionally said that the song marks an important moment in time for her. “Part of the healing process for me is really learning and trying my best to keep on dancing the pain away so I hope people can relate to that and dance with me, even if it’s not at a show and in the safety of their own kitchen,” said Night.

In July of last year, the group released their song “I Love Us” which showed evolution and experimentation in their sound overall. Two months prior, the band released the relatable quarantine anthem “What Am I Gonna Do Today?”

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz