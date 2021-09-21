The Fugees Reunite For First Shows In 15 years

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 21st, 2021 - 10:58 AM

Seminal hip hop group the Fugees are coming together for their first shows in 15 years. The group, comprised of Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel have announced their reunion tour as part of the 25th anniversary of their 1996 album The Score. The first show is right around the corner, taking place at an undisclosed location in New York City tomorrow night September 22nd. More shows are scheduled in Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Miami, and the group is going international, visiting France, the UK, Nigeria, and Ghana. The tour spans from November 2nd until December 18th ending in Ghana.

Ms. Lauryn Hill released a statement expressing her enthusiasm for the upcoming tour: “The Fugees have a complex but impactful history. I wasn’t even aware the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone brought it to my attention. I decided to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”

Other members of the group have also chimed in, like Wyclef Jean who says “As I celebrate 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory was that we vowed, from the gate, we would not just do music we would be a movement. We would be a voice for the un-heard, and in these challenging times, I am grateful once again, that God has brought us together.”

The Haitian-American group Fugees were formed in the early 1990s, and their careers spanned the course of the decade. Their name, which was purposely taken from a word often used derogatorily to refer to Haitian-Americans (refugee) released a number of albums over their years together, their biggest one being The Score which is the album they plan on performing on tour. The album is still to this day one of the best-selling hip hop albums of all time.

Fugees 2021 Tour Dates:

09/22 – New York, NY @ TBA

11/02 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/07 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

11/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

11/18 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/21 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

11/26 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

11/28 – Washington DC @ Capital One Arena

12/04 – Paris, FR @ La Defense Arena

12/06 – London, UK @ The O2

TBA – Nigeria @ TBA

12/18 – Ghana @ TBA