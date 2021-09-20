Volbeat And Ghost Announce Winter 2022 Coheadlining Tour Dates

Home News Casey Melnick September 20th, 2021 - 11:19 AM

A pair of major European rock bands will be touring the U.S. in 2022. Today, Danish rock band Volbeat and Swedish rock band Ghost announced plans to co-headline a massive tour that will begin next January. This 26-date tour will also feature special guests Twin Temple.

The tour is slated to begin on January 25 in Reno, Nevada. The country-spanning tour is scheduled to visit many major cities including Denver, Pittsburgh and Chicago before closing in Anaheim, California on March 3. Tickets for this tour will be available to the public starting Friday, September 24. A select amount of VIP packages will also be available starting Tuesday, September 27.

Volbeat issued a statement alongside the announcement of the upcoming tour. “We are so incredibly excited to get back to these cities with a Volbeat headline show, but getting to do it alongside a headline show from our goulish friends in Ghost AND bringing the incomparable Twin Temple with us? How soon will it be January already!? Start getting ready, the thunder and lightning is coming to your town in 2022,” shares the band.

Volbeat is scheduled to begin a major touring leg this week. This 12-date tour will open on September 23 in Orlando, Florida and will close in Oakland, California on October 10. In May, Sweden Rock Festival announced its loaded 2022 lineup. The event was canceled the last two year due to the pandemic. The 2022 edition is set to feature headliners Guns N’ Roses, Volbeat and In Flames.

In celebration of frontman Tobias Forge’s birthday, Ghost released a new music video for “Life Eternal” in March. This grandiose track was originally featured on the band’s latest album, Prequelle (2018). The black-and-white video was shot during the group’s final concert in support of their fourth studio album.

Earlier this month, Ghost released their fiery cover of Metallica’s classic track “Enter Sandman.” The cover features a sentimental piano ballad intro and smooth vocal harmonies. This song is a part of the recently released The Metallica Blacklist compilation that features covers from artists such as Weezer, Miley Cyrus and My Morning Jacket.

Ghost / Volbeat / Twin Temple — 2022 Tour Dates

Jan. 25 – Reno, NV – Reno Events Center

Jan. 27 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Jan. 28 – Nampa, ID – Ford Idaho Center Arena

Jan. 29 – Portland, OR – Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Jan. 31 – West Valley City, UT – Maverik Center

Feb. 02 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Feb. 04 – Lincoln, NE – Pinnacle Bank Arena

Feb. 05 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

Feb. 07 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

Feb. 08 – Hershey, PA – GIANT Center

Feb. 10 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Feb. 11 – Worcester, MA – DCU Center

Feb. 12 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

Feb. 14 – Pittsburgh, PA – Petersen Events Center

Feb. 15 – Toledo, OH – Huntington Center

Feb. 16 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

Feb. 18 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

Feb. 19 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Feb. 20 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

Feb. 21 – St. Louis, MO – Chaifetz Arena

Feb. 23 – Independence, MO – Cable Dahmer Arena

Feb. 25 – Houston, TX – Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Feb. 26 – Dallas, TX – Fair Park Coliseum

Feb. 28 – El Paso, TX – Don Haskins Center

Mar. 01 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Mar. 03 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva