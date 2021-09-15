Rick Astley And Blossoms Announce Back To Back Shows Covering The Smiths’ Songs

Home News Gasmyne Cox September 15th, 2021 - 9:03 PM

Rick Astley and Blossoms announced they’ll be working together for some shows to celebrate The Smiths’ songs. After last night (September 13), it comes as a surprise to Blossoms’ fans when they invite Astley to the stage on their first night at London’s O2 Kentish Town Forum to get in on playing some of The Smiths’ songs.

On October 8 at Manchester’s Albert Hall and on October 9 at London’s Kentish Town Forum Blossoms will play backup to Rick Astley as they play both their own and The Smiths favorite songs for the fans. Tickets will be on sale September 17 at 9:30 a.m.

Blossoms share how they feel to be performing with Astley: “The Smiths have always meant so much to Blossoms, with even their rainiest songs complete with wry humour and soul-reaching musicianship and melody. Their poppier moments are pure, joyful, danceable poetry.”

“Imagine backing Rick Astley to play the songs of The Smiths? We’ve had wilder dreams, but not many. We’ll barely be able to believe it until it happens, but the dates are set, we’re studying every note, line and beat to say ‘thank you’ to The Smiths alongside Rick and do both of them proud.”

WTF. @rickastley // @BlossomsBand // The Smiths – This Charming Man. The crossover no one asked for but everyone needed. pic.twitter.com/zJrKLR1wJU — At Most One Tour (@atmostonetour) September 13, 2021

Astley shares his thoughts on performing with Blossoms: “It’s no secret that it’s been an ambition of mine to turn an idea that first sounded crazy making more sense as Blossoms and I talked about it and then rehearsed it, into a reality. These shows will be nights that I’ll never forget.”

Blossoms are still on tour as they had a show today and their next one will be September 25 at NewCastle’s This Is Tomorrow Festival and Manchester’s AO Arena. More information and tickets for their Europe and UK 2022 tour can be found on their official website. They’ve also teased to NME in an interview about a new album.

Songs of The Smiths Shows October 2021:

8 – Albert Hall, Manchester

9 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London