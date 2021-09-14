Devin Hoff Shares Anne Briggs’ “Go Your Way” Cover With Sharon Van Etten On Vocals

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 14th, 2021 - 10:53 AM

In tribute to influential English folk singer Anne Briggs, Devin Hoff is releasing Voices From the Empty Moor (Songs of Anne Briggs) in the coming months. Hoff has been known for his work with avante-garde artists like Yoko Ono and punk artists such as Mike Watt of Minutemen and Bill Stevenson of The Descendents and his list of collaborators for this tribute album is just as impressive and is imagined. Hoff is collaborating with the likes of Julia Holter, Shannon Lay, and Sharon Van Etten, and has just released the latest single from the upcoming album featuring Sharon Van Etten.

The track, titled “Go Your Way” premiered with Under the Radar and has a more melancholy feel to it than the original “Go Your Way” does. A bassist, it is expected that Hoff has added layered basses over Van Etten’s warm vocals, and combines the elements of the song to create a piece that is re-imagined and yet keeps its original folk nostalgia. The video is shot in black and white and features elements of nature, the human body and a distinct sense of loneliness as Van Etten sings among stalks of what looks like wheat.

Check out “Go Your Way” here:

Voices From the Empty Moor (Songs of Anne Briggs) is due out November 12 via Kill Rock Stars.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer