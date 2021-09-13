Brandi Carlile to Perform Joni Mitchell’s Blue Album at Carnegie Hall on 11/6

Home News Raynee Hamilton September 13th, 2021 - 5:22 PM

Iconic Americana artist Brandi Carlile will perform at the Perelman stage at Carnegie hall on Saturday, November 6th at 8:00 PM. Tickets to the show are sold out but can be purchased on third party seller sites ranging from $200.00 – $1,075.00. The performance will be a tribute to Joni Mitchell — Carlile will perform Mitchell’s iconic Blue album.

Brandi Carlile achieved international recognition following the release of her 2007 album, The Story, which peaked at number ten on the U.S. Billboard Rock charts. In 2019 Carlile won three Grammy Awards for her album, By the Way, I Forgive You, which peaked at number five on the Billboard 200.

The show at Carnegie Hall will be Carlile’s second time covering the legendary Blue album — in 2019 she performed the album at Los Angeles’s Disney Hall.

If you missed the 2019 show, and want another chance to see one of the generation’s best singer-songwriters pay tribute to this iconic album, this is a show you won’t want to miss.

Brandi Carlile: 2021 Carnegie Hall

Saturday, November 6th

8:00 PM

Carnegie Hall

881 7th Ave,

New York, NY 10019