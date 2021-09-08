John Carpenter Shares Intense New Track “Rampage” For Upcoming Halloween Kills Movie

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 8th, 2021 - 10:11 PM

John Carpenter, alongside Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies, has just released their new song “Rampage,” the second release from their original score for the highly anticipated horror movie Halloween Kills. After constant collaboration over the last six years, the trio has managed to create a truly unsettling piece, including the hold-your-breath-as-you-stare-anxiously-at-the-screen notes involved in all the perfect horror movies. The synths come together in a way reminiscent all the way back to Hitchcock’s Psycho, which made the short stabbing sound of notes to infamous in horror movies to this day.

Just in time for Halloween, the film is set to be released on October 15 through Universal Pictures, Miramax, and Blumhouse with the soundtrack being released through Sacred Bones Records. Involving all of your classic horror movie tropes, the Halloween remake stays “true to the spirit of what made the original 1978 film great while also bringing it firmly into the present.”

Listen to “Rampage” here:

This is the second release from their Halloween Kills soundtrack, the first being “Unkillable,” whose urgent tone raises your heart rate by just listening. The songs that have come out so far have us heavily anticipating the visuals that will come along with them with the film’s release.

This project comes after John Carpenter’s latest album release titled Lost Themes III: Alive After Death, which mxdwn writer Jack Daleo states is, “Carpenter at his haunting best… Lost Themes III: Alive After Death takes the retro horror aesthetic for which Carpenter is so revered and supercharges it with modern-day production technology. Older horror fans will love the ’80s vibe. Younger ones will appreciate the souped-up production. And all of them will tremor in fear at one point or another.”