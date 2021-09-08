Iron Maiden Premier New Animated Video For “Stratego” On Adult Swim

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 8th, 2021 - 9:44 PM

Iron Maiden have released a music video for their song “Stratego” from their latest album Senjutsu. The video is directed by Gustaf Holtenäs and was debuted via Adult Swim.

The video starts of with the quote “For I Have Not A Mortal Soul, Death Is My Future, To Be Reborn,” as an animated skeleton looks up at the camera ominously. The video continues as we see some sort of battle happen among two undead generals in the Japanese countryside. The band plays over the deadly battle, with Metallica frontman Bruce Dickinson singing “Teach me the art of war/ For I shall bring more than you bargained for/ Give me an ultimatum/ That I could not dream of/ Spills of a crying nation/ Upon my soul.” The instrumentals that back up these lyrics are nothing short of epic, putting them into perfect context with the visuals throughout the video.

Watch “Stratego” here:

“Stratego” was initially released in August of 2020, with mxdwn writer Jerry Morales talking about its “themes of devotion and self-empowerment.”

Bruce Dickinson, the lead singer for Iron Maiden, also had a solo album in the works, which has unfortunately put on hold due to the travel restrictions due to the ongoing pandemic.

Listen to Senjutsu through ironmaiden.com