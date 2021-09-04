Diana Ross Releases Uplifting New Song “If The World Just Danced”

Home News Aswath Viswanathan September 4th, 2021 - 11:36 AM

Diana Ross has released an uplifting new song “If The World Just Danced,” her second single from her new album Thank You. The album is her first LP since her 2006 project, I Love You. According to Stereogum, “If The World Just Danced” was co-written by Aliandro Prawl, Andre Pinckney, Scott M. Carter, Ed Sheeran collaborator Amy Wadge, Vanessa Wood, and Jaquetta Singleton.

The new single is a clubby pop tune with a bouncy rhythm and a smooth melody. Ross sings, “Turn it up and go give love a chance. Go out and take somebody by the hand/ Put on your shoes and find out where you stand/ Go take the lead and teach the world to dance.” The track is driven by heavy claps and bassy kicks that makes the song very danceable. Ross said about the track, “There’s no wrong way to dance, just do it.” Let everyone know to have FUN. Joy, Joy, Joy is the answer. Playfulness! Happiness! When you dance there is only love in life. When you dance the world dances.”

Diana Ross’ new album Thank You is set to come out on November 5 via Decca. The pre-order is available here.