The High Women To Replace Chris Stapleton As BottleRock 2021 Headliner For Friday Night

September 3rd, 2021 - 10:55 PM

Chris Stapleton, country artist had to unfortunately cancel an upcoming show at the BottleRock Festival in Napa, Valley due to illness. The illness is not COVID and despite short notice another band will be taking his place.

Stapleton post a tweet apologizing to fans and introducing The HighWomen:

The Highwomen return after they released their 2019 album. No one else could be a more fit replacement for Stapleton since their debut album got them to No.1 on the U.S. Country Chart. In addition, to being on the Billboard 200 and No.10 among all genres.

Stapleton is also not the only one being such as Amanda Shires being replaced by Brittney Spears.

 

