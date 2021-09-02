Father of Amy Winehouse Says New Biopic About Her Is “Not Allowed”

Home News Roy Lott September 2nd, 2021 - 9:44 PM

Amy Winehouse’s father has said that a new planned biopic about her life is “not allowed.”

According to NME, a new biopic about the final years of Amy’s life was in the works via Halcyon Studios and would be based on Daphne Barak’s 2010 book, Saving Amy.

In a new interview with TMZ, Winehouse’s father Mitch has said the biopic is “100 percent not allowed” and claims that the makers behind the project have not approached the family or his late daughter’s record label, Universal. He also reportedly said that “They can’t be that stupid. Everyone knows proper licenses must be granted.”

Barak then responded back, saying TMZ saying: “I have all of the releases and legal agreements needed…This material is also all legally my property to sell.”

A documentary named Reclaiming Amy was released in July to mark the tenth anniversary of the musician’s passing. The film was made with Winehouse’s family and closest friends.

It was reported in 2019 that a hologram tour would take place but has since been put “on hold.”

Winehouse tragically passed away from alcohol poisoning in 2011. She was 27. A posthumous album was also released called Lioness: Hidden Treasures shortly after.