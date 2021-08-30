The Velvet Underground Documentary Soundtrack Set for Release in October 2021

Home News Alison Alber August 30th, 2021 - 8:41 PM

There are not many bands that have the same significance as punk pioneers The Velvet Underground. Their groundbreaking 1967 album The Velvet Underground & Nico features one of the most iconic album covers of all time. The influence of Andy Warhol on the band during their time is undoubtedly great, melting art and music for one of the first times ever in music history.

Undoubtedly, The Velvet Underground are a must-know for every music enthusiast. While there are countless stories, books and movies about the collective, the newest documentary by Apple seems promising. Set to be released on October 15th, The Velvet Underground: A Documentary Film By Todd Haynes, will bring along an accompanying soundtrack. This album promises everything between popular classics by the band to rarities, making it easy to fall in love with the band once again. One of these rarities are the live performances of the band’s songs “After Hours” and “Sister Ray”, Nico’s “Chelsea Girls”, and the tongue-in-cheek novelty song “The Ostrich” a song by Lou Reed and John Cale’s early band The Primitives. Fans can also enjoy the mono version of one of the band’s most popular songs, “Heroin.”

Apple also released the official trailer for the upcoming documentary film today. You can check it out below.

The album will be released on a 2 disk CD or online. You can check out the tracklist and album art below.



The Velvet Underground: A Documentary Film By Todd Haynes – Music From The Motion Picture Soundtrack track listing:

Disc 1

1. Venus In Furs

2. The Wind

3. 17 XII 63 NYC The Fire Is A Mirror (excerpt)

4. Heroin [mono]

5. Road Runner (Live)

6. The Ostrich

7. I’m Waiting For The Man

8. Chelsea Girls

9. Sunday Morning

Disc 2

1. Sister Ray (Live)

2. Pale Blue Eyes

3. Foggy Notion

4. After Hours (Live) Version 1

5. Sweet Jane

6. Ocean

7. All Tomorrow’s Parties