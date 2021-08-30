City and Colour Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

Home News Alison Alber August 30th, 2021 - 11:43 AM

The solo project City and Colour by singer songwriter Dallas Green is back on the road. The tour will kick off on September 7 in Dallas, TX, and will conclude on October 26 in Ithaca, NY. He will also stop for performances in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York City. While on tour, Green will be supported by multiple artist on selected dates. Nuevo will open for Green’s first four shows in Texas. Dizzy is supporting for ten dates, Katie Pruitt will start hitting the stage in Pittsburgh and Ruby Waters will finish up the tour with Green.

City and Colour will also play two December dates in Minneapolis and Milwaukee. Check out the full tour dates below.

In the press release announcing his first tour since February 2020, the singer also announces his COVID policies for each concert, “Everyone is working incredibly hard to bring live music back. That being said, the world we are returning to isn’t exactly what it used to be (at least for now). Therefore; to ensure the safety of EVERYONE involved, our shows will require proof of FULL COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test result to gain entry to all 2021 City and Colour concerts. This requirement applies to all venue staff, tour personnel and ticket holders.”

