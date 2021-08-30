City and Colour Announces Fall 2021 Tour Dates

The solo project City and Colour by singer songwriter Dallas Green is back on the road. The tour will kick off on September 7 in Dallas, TX, and will conclude on October 26 in Ithaca, NY. He will also stop for performances in Los Angeles, Chicago and New York City. While on tour, Green will be supported by multiple artist on selected dates. Nuevo will open for Green’s first four shows in Texas. Dizzy is supporting for ten dates, Katie Pruitt will start hitting the stage in Pittsburgh and Ruby Waters will finish up the tour with Green.
City and Colour will also play two December dates in Minneapolis and Milwaukee. Check out the full tour dates below.
In the press release announcing his first tour since February 2020, the singer also announces his COVID policies for each concert, “Everyone is working incredibly hard to bring live music back. That being said, the world we are returning to isn’t exactly what it used to be (at least for now). Therefore; to ensure the safety of EVERYONE involved, our shows will require proof of FULL COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test result to gain entry to all 2021 City and Colour concerts. This requirement applies to all venue staff, tour personnel and ticket holders.”
In 2019, Green released his sixth full length solo album, A Pill For Loneliness, continuing his genre bending journey.
City and Colour 2021 Tour Dates:
September 7 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues *
September 8 – Austin, TX – The Paramount Theatre *
September 9 – Houston, TX – House of Blues *
September 11 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater *
September 13 – Phoenix, AZ – Orpheum Theatre #
September 14 – San Diego, CA – The Balboa Theatre #
September 15 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory #
September 17 – Los Angeles, CA – The Orpheum Theatre #
September 18 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theatre #
September 20 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre #
September 22 – Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom #
September 25 – Boulder, CO – Bluebird Music Festival
September 26 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown #
September 27 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall #
September 28 – Detroit, MI – The Fillmore #
October 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre %
October 13 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre %
October 15 – New York, NY – The Town Hall %
October 16 – New York, NY – The Town Hall %
October 17 – Philadelphia, PA – Keswick Theatre %
October 18 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Centre for the Arts %
October 20 – Northampton, MA – Calvin Theatre %
October 22 – Kingston, NY – Ulster Performing Arts Center ^
October 23 – Boston, MA – The Orpheum Theatre ^
October 24 – Portland, ME – State Theatre ^
October 26 – Ithaca, NY – State Theatre of Ithaca ^
December 01 – Minneapolis , MN – Fitzgerald Theatre @
December 02 – Milwaukee, WI – Turner Hall Ballroom @
* Nuevo
# Dizzy
% Katie Pruitt
^ Ruby Waters
@ Lucie Silvas