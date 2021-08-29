Tina Guo Gets Futuristic With Serj Tankian In New Music Video For “Moonhearts In Space”

Home News Aaron Grech August 29th, 2021 - 7:22 PM

Cellist Tina Guo and System of a Down frontman Serj Tankian have joined forces for the new single and music video “Moonhearts In Space.” This song was featured on Guo’s latest studio album Dies Irae, which is out now.

“Moonhearts In Space” sees Guo donned in a futuristic space dress as she plays an electric cello within an advanced space station that hosts Tankian as a hologram. This composition highlights Guo’s dramatic style, as she emotively strums chord after chord, while Tankian switches between spoken word poetry and operatic vocals.

“I have been a huge fan of Serj for so many years and it really was a dream come true to be able to collaborate together,” Guo said in a statement to Blabbermouth. “A huge preemptive thank you to everyone for taking the time out of your day to listen and watch, the amazing support and positivity over the years has been an incredible blessing and I’m so grateful for you!”

As a cellist Guo got her start working with a number of ensembles including the San Diego Symphony, the National Symphony Orchestra of Mexico, the Thessaloniki State Symphony in Greece, the Petrobras Symphony in Brazil and the Vancouver Island Symphony in British Columbia. A protege of Nathaniel Rosen and Eleonore Schoenfeld, Guo has gone on to collaborate with a number of performers outside a traditional sphere, including German symphonic metal band Beyond the Black and Swedish power metal outfit Sabaton. Tankian has also been busy as of late, releasing Cool Gardens Poetry Suite and the Elasticity EP earlier this year.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado