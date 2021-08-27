Killer Be Killed Unleash Furious Lyric Video For “Filthy Vagabond” + Self-Titled Re-Issues And Reluctant Hero Picture Disc Pre-Orders Available Now

Home News Benny Titelbaum August 27th, 2021 - 10:03 PM

The seasoned extreme metal supergroup, Killer Be Killed, have released their raging lyric video for their song “Filthy Vagabond” off their 2020 album release Reluctant Hero. In addition to the lyric video release, the band also announced that there will be re-issues of their self-titled debut album along with some new formats and a pre-order for Reluctant Hero picture discs that will be released on November 26.

The fiery lyric video matches the ferocious intensity of the extreme metal track without skipping a beat. Lyrics such as “But one more show’s never a problem / I wanna go to every place / And never slow down / I might not come back alive / Forever is the fire in me / A lightning bolt in the ground,” only assist in adding to the already hectic atmosphere jam-packed with a flurry of percussive flair and steady commanding guitar riffs.

Pre-orders for the repress of their self-titled LP in blue and white have been limited to 1,500 copies while the repress in the red splatter is set at 500 copies as it is a Revolver Magazine Exclusive. Their self-titled project also comes in a clear cassette with 200 copies available while the self-titled picture disc sits at 1,800 copies worldwide. Finally, the Reluctant Hero picture discs have been limited to 1,800 copies worldwide. To pre-order any of these items, go to the Killer Be Killed website.

The vocalist of Dillinger Escape Plan, Greg Puciato, and the frontman from Soulfly, Max Calavera, founded Killer Be Killed back in 2011. Since then, the supergroup added Troy Sanders, a vocalist and bassist from Mastodon, and Ben Koller, the drummer from Converge. The release of their self-titled debut project released in 2014 with their latest album coming just over six years after the fact, continuing to add to the solid reputation the extreme metal band has garnered.

