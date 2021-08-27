Japanese Breakfast Unveils Ethereal New Track “Glider” From Video Game Soundtrack

Home News Michelle Leidecker August 27th, 2021 - 11:58 AM

Japanese Breakfast, headed by Korean-American musician Michelle Zauner, has just released the song “Glider” from their upcoming video game soundtrack for the video game Sable. Sable, an open world exploration game developed by Shedworks, is at the center of the music video for the song “Glider,” which has the high synths and airy tones you can imagine taking over the world as you play. Zauner sings about exploring the unknown and the hope there is in that, which goes directly in line with the feeling the game gives off.

Catch stills from the video game in the “Glider” music video here:

The Gliding from the video game is a rite of passage that the player follows the main character Sable through. The song definitely has the tones of a coming of age style of music, where there are a lot of moving parts that come together to guide the character through her missions. The sountrack for Sable will be out on September 24 via Sony Music Masterworks, one day after the release of the game.

Besides working on music for the Sable soundtrack, Japanese Breakfast has also been releasing music, such as their latest cover of Sufjan Stevens’ “Romulus,” and playing live shows across Brooklyn.

Photo Credit Kalyn Oyer