Shannon Lay Shares Tranquil New Song “A Thread To Find”

Shannon Lay recently announced the release of her forthcoming album Geist. Now, she shares her newest track “A Thread To Find.” The track is set to be featured on Geist, which is due out October 8 via Sub Pop Records.

“A Thread To Find” is a calming, melodic track that encapsulates Lay’s serenading vocals. The soft acoustic guitar perfectly accompanies her relaxing voice to create an overall consistent tone that is held throughout the track.

The brand new song is said to be about “finding pieces of yourself in unfamiliar places. It is about watching the people around you grow and evolve and admiring the chaos and the beauty of discovering new worlds within ourselves. It is recognizing the courage and strength in each other even in the face of great challenge. And it is a reminder for when you get lonely on your journey that we are in this together. You’re on your own but not alone,” said Lay.

The music video for the track aligns with the tone of the track. Lay is shown recording the song in a calm, simple setting surrounded by artistic decor and a dog.

“A Thread To Find” isn’t the first single from the upcoming album to be release. Upon announcing Geist, Lay released her songs “Awaken and Allow,” Rare To Wake” and the album’s title track. The new material follow’s Lay’s 2019 album August.

Lay first began her solo career back in 2015 when she released her album Holy Heartache, which consisted of 16 tracks that were initially recorded in her home and then uploaded to Bandcamp. As years progressed, Lay continued to released new material as a solo musician. In 2016 she released All This Life Going Down and then shared Living Water just a year later.

While creating her solo music, she even participated in collaborative projects such as a track with Mikal Cronin back in 2019. Cronin came out with his song “Undertow,” which was his first new track in four years. “Undertow” featured Lay, William Tyler and Ty Segall.