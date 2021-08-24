No Proof of Vaccination or Negative COVID Test Required for Massive Kanye West Donda Listening Party

Home News Gasmyne Cox August 24th, 2021 - 9:14 PM

Kanye West will be doing another Donda listening event this time in Chicago’s Soldier Field. This Thursday, August 26th 38,000 attendees will be allowed at the event and they won’t need proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for this outside event. This event is limited from the 63,000 that can normally fit inside the venue.

As stated before, West has already done two other listening parties one was on July 22nd and the other earlier this month. The second Donda listening event may have not required proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test the venue did offer Pfizer vaccines.

Michele Lemons, spokeswoman of Chicago’s Park District, made a statement to Chicago Tribune: “Kanye West’s performance is one of many examples that show that Chicago can be open and safe at the same time. We have worked with Soldier Field on Covid-19 safety protocols, as we have other venues including Wrigley and Guaranteed Rate Fields, and feel this event can be safely held with the proper mitigation efforts in place.”

Even though West doesn’t require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test other bands have started requiring it to come to their shows along with touring companies all due to the new delta variant and precautions so no one is at a huge risk.