Machinedrum Announces New EP Psyconia for September 2021 Release, Shares Smooth Single “Stone Age” Featuring Deniro Farrar

Machinedrum has announced a new six-song EP called Psyconia, which will be out via Ninja Tune on September 10. The project will feature a plethora of collaborators, including Angelica Bess, Chrome Sparks, Jorge Elbrecht and Deniro Farrar, who accompanies the producer on the newly-released single “Stone Age.”

“Stone Age” is adeptly named as this chilled out hip hop song draws in its listeners with its easy vibes and Farrar’s smooth rapping. Machiedrum’s beat is equally catchy, especially its high pitched keyboard notes hit the intoxicating beat at the perfect moment, while the bass ventures into otherworldly directions.

“We have a few fig trees growing on our property and they tend to withstand the harshest climates southern California throws at them, so I found that inspiring,” Machinedrum explained in a press release. “There’s also an area near where I live known as Figueroa which is a Spanish translation of Figueira, aka the Portuguese name for a fig tree. I found these synchronicities intriguing and so I went with it for the theme of this EP. It’s especially relevant to this time in my life in which my daughter has become a symbol of creation and abundance in my life.”

Machinedrums last major project A View of U came out in 2020 and served as a tribute to the producer’s roots within the IDM scene. Many of the song’s see Machinedrum juggle between various R&B and hip hop deep cuts, while adding in some more eclectic forms of jungle and bass music.

Psyconia EP tracklist

1. Only One (feat. Angelica Bess)

2. Stone Age (feat. Deniro Farrar)

3. Inner Ear (feat. Chrome Sparks)

4. U Just R (feat. Jorge Elbrecht)

5. Figueroa

6. Stairzzzzzz