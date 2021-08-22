Lady A Announce New Full-Length Album What a Song Can Do for October 2021 Release, Share Heartfelt Single “Where Would I Be”

Home News Skyy Rincon August 22nd, 2021 - 2:15 PM

American country music group Lady A, previously known as Lady Antebellum, recently announced the October 22 release date for their new full-length album entitled What a Song Can Do. The album is being released by BMLG Records and will be their eight studio album.

The announcement comes after the release of an EP of a similar name this past June; the EP entitled What a Song Can Do (Chapter One) consisted of seven new songs which will also be featured on the group’s new album.

The group also released a new song entitled “Where Would I Be” which pays homage to the signature melodious sound that Lady A is known for. The song itself exemplifies modern country style featuring the classic vocals of Charles Kelley and Hillary Scott which fuse together to create a masterpiece of harmonious sound.

Lady A is currently on tour in support of What a Song Can Do (Chapter One) and they will be making a stop in California to perform at Irvine’s FivePoint Amphitheatre on September 17.

The trio first formed in Nashville, Tennessee, in 2006 and is composed of vocalist Hillary Scott, lead vocalist Charles Kelley and guitarist and backup vocalist Dave Haywood.

What a Song Can Do Tracklist: