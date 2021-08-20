Ministry Unveils Heavy New Cover of The Stooges’ “Search And Destroy” Featuring Billy Morrison

Home News Michelle Leidecker August 20th, 2021 - 4:14 PM

Ministry have just debuted a new cover of The Stooges’ “Search and Destroy” featuring Billy Morrison and it is exactly what you’d expect. Directed by the well known Dean Karr, the cover has already made ripples through YouTube after its debut on The Rolling Stone . Taking the song we all know by The Stooges, Ministry adds a hard core edge, screaming, heavy drums, guitar solos and all.

The video, filmed in a desert wasteland, shows the desertion outside of Los Angeles not typically shown, and the band bangs out the lyrics of “Search and Destroy” amid abandoned airplanes and guns, very in line with the words they sing. The camera and editing give it a very home-made feeling, with the flickering of the lens and high exposure, watching the video really becomes just as much of an experience as listening to the song itself.

Photo Credit Raymond Flotat