Angus & Julia Stone Share New Soundtrack for Life is Strange: True Colors

Home News Dylan Clark August 20th, 2021 - 11:11 PM

Angus & Julia Stone backstage at Coachella.

Famed Australian indie-pop duo Angus & Julia Stone have composed and performed a 12-song soundtrack for the hotly anticipated game Life is Strange: True Colors. A new music video for the soundtrack’s penultimate song “When Was That” was also released.

The soundtrack, titled Life is Strange, was inspired by the upcoming game’s emotional story. Life is Strange: True Colors influenced Angus & Julia Stone to write an album dedicated to the complexity of love between siblings, families and communities.

“When Was That” is a serene indie-folk song. It features dreamy acoustic instrumentation and a gentle vocal delivery from the duo, with heartbreaking lyrics, yearning to be taken back “to a place that feels like home.” The music video simply features Life is Strange: True Colors protagonist Alex Chen calmly sitting on a pier in a small mountainous town, with the sound of water gently flowing underscoring the music.

The Life is Strange franchise is known for its intensely emotional, yet offbeat portrayal of young love, friendships and family. The latest in the franchise, Life is Strange: True Colors, promises to offer exactly that. It centers around Alex Chen, a young woman in the small mountain town of Haven Springs. It’s here where she re-connects with her long-lost brother and becomes a part of a small, close-knit community. Along her journey, she struggles to come to terms with a lifelong curse: supernatural abilities that grant her the psychic power of Empathy, allowing her to experience and absorb the strong emotions of others, which she sees as colorful auras.

Life is Strange: True Colors was first shown off at E3 2021. During Square Enix’s press conference, a trailer for the game offered audiences a first-look at the powers of Alex Chen.

Recently, the developers behind Life is Strange announced that the upcoming Life is Strange Remastered Collection has been delayed to early 2022, while the Wavelength DLC is set to release on September 30.

Life is Strange: True Colors is due out on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Steam and Google Stadia on September 10, 2021, and Nintendo Switch later this year. It is available for pre-order now.

Life is Strange Tracklist:

1. Love Song

2. Heavy Gets Light

3. Living Underground

4. For Remembering

5. Take Me Home

6. Let Me Know

7. Blue

8. Forever For Us

9. From A Dream

10. In My Arms

11. When Was That

12. Tears

Photo credit: Owen Ela