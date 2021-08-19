Disclosure Announce New EP Never Enough for August 2021 Release, Share Haunting Single “In My Arms”

Home News Gasmyne Cox August 19th, 2021 - 9:42 PM

Disclosure will be releasing a new song from their EP Never Enough every 24 hours. “In My Arms” is the first of Disclosure’s new release. This will go on for the next five days until all the songs are out. This process happened last year and back in 2018.

As a beachy techno jam it comes with vibrant vocals that can everyone on their feet. It’s more of something that could be found in a club than on a radio. This song was made in hope that DJ’s and nightclubs can soon go back to work.

These songs were made by a duo who customizes in electronic songs, so it’s more about sound than lyrics. The other songs have been released which include, “Happening,” “Seduction” and “Never Enough.”

A statement made by Disclosure’s Guy Lawrence via Stereogum: The spark that ignited the creation of this body of work came from a place of wanting to revitalize a very fractured & uncertain dance music scene & club culture that has changed so much all over the world for obvious reasons in the last 18 months. While piecing together initial ideas during the spring of 2021, hope began to glimmer on the horizon for producers & DJ’s that we may soon be able to gather together again, dancing & listening to music as one, participating in something larger than ourselves. So we asked each other… what would we want to hear in those moments? What does that first moment back in a club sound like? What does walking into Shangri-la, Glasto at 2 a.m. feel like again? What does a headline show at Reading look like after all the difficulties 2020 brought on our whole industry? With all these questions unanswered & with the possibility that any of these events may actually be allowed to take place, we set to work on creating something that might fit one of those magical moments some of us have been longing to participate in again.

