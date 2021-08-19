Cecilia Della Peruti Announces Gothic Tropic Shutting Down Touring

Home News Casey Melnick August 19th, 2021 - 4:18 PM

American singer-songwriter Cecilia Della Peruti announced to fans and followers today that she will no longer perform live shows. Peruti, who is known by her stage name Gothic Tropic, revealed on Instagram that she is ending future live performances but will still continue to record and release music.

In her retrospective post, the singer includes a screenshot of a tweet she wrote back in January 2021 that reads “Worst case scenario, I can give up and have a great life.” Along with this picture, Peruti includes a caption that details fond memories of her past live shows as well as her announcement to cease touring.

Peruti claims that she has “chosen happiness.” Seemingly alluding to a lack of proper compensation, she reveals that after the COVID-19 pandemic occurred, she was hoping that bookers of events wouldn’t ask her to “play for free or $100.” In what she says has been “11 beautiful out-of-pocket years,” Peruti tells her fans that she is “shutting Gothic Tropic live/tour down.”

Telling her fans not to be sad, Peruti reminds everyone of how unique her shows were in the past before imploring fans to check out her Instagram highlights for some “immortalized videos of live performances.”

Peruti points out that “No guitar solo was ever the same, and no 8 minute improv band medley ever repeated itself.” The singer writes that it was important to “channel god” during her shows and “provide nonstop musically emotional surprises.”

Peruti closes her statement once again telling her fans not to be sad about her decision and that her decision to stop touring is the “best decision I could make for myself.”

Originally from Plainfield, New Jersey, Peruti has been operating under the stage name Gothic Tropic since 2011. A multi-instrumentalist, Peruti has toured with Beck and Charlie XCX in the past. On July 9th, she released her latest EP Tang Brain via Dome of Doom Records and it includes the single “OnlyFans.” This 5-song EP gives a modern pop-inspired spin to rock and features artists Allie X and Robert DeLong.