Warner Music Group Acquires 12Tone Music Catalog Including Works by Dolly Parton and Anderson .Paak

As of July 20, 2021, in New York Warner Music Group (WMG) and 12Tone Music announced that WMG will acquire the assets of 12Tone Music, an independent label that was created in 2018 by Douglas Morris. Max Lousada, CEO, Recorded Music, Warner Group said, “12Tone is home to some of today’s most compelling artists and innovate label partners, encompassing emerging and establishing talent that crosses genres and generations.”

The artists of 12Tone’s catalog and roster that include world-class talent such as Aftermath’s four-time Grammy winner Anderson .Paak, Centricity’s Christian music superstar Lauren Daigle, and music legend Dolly Parton. In addition, electronic producer/artist ILLENIUM and the 88rising collective (featuring global superstar Joji.)

Under this arrangement, Morris continue being engaged in day-to-day activities of 12Tone Music and its artists. This deal will close towards the end of July.

Doug Morris said, “After leading all three major music companies, I loved returning to my indie roots by starting 12Tone. I want to thank Steve Bartels and 12Tone team for being such a big part of the picture. This three-year run has been a lot of fun. I look forward to remaining fully engaged with the WMG team, who are outstanding professionals.”

While 12Tone is joining WMG it opens more doors for their artists and new chances to work with other artists. It could even help them reach higher spots on the Billboard.

The is proven with .Paak reaching the Billboard’s Hot 100 and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts with “Leave the Door Open” after doing a joint project with Bruno Mars calling the album Silk Sonic that will be released this fall.

ILLENIUM has over five billion global streams to date, signed with 12Tone in the early summer of 2020, and Fallen Embers his first album was released last week.

Other artists have also seen their fortune turn out better while working with Warner Music Groups because they’ve been doing it for the past 200 years. Through a network of affiliates and licensees in more than 70 countries WMG’s Recorded Music division plenty of stars have been made like Asylum, Atlantic, Big Beat, Elektra, Erato and First Night. Warner Music Group is also home to ADA, the independent artist and label services company as well as consumer brands such as Songkick, the live music app; EMP, the merchandise E-Tailer; and UPROXX, the youth culture destination. WMG does have other articles pertaining to how they are doing before the deal with 12Tone.

