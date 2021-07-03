Dave Grohl Reveals “Smells Like Teen Spirit” Drum Line is a Ripoff of The Gap Band

Home News Aswath Viswanathan July 3rd, 2021 - 6:09 PM

Photo: Boston Schulz

According to Stereogum, former Nirvana drummer and current Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl revealed to Pharrell in an interview that he took a lot of drumming inspiration from disco music. Grohl told Pharrell that on Nevermind by Nirvana he “pulled so much stuff from The Gap Band.” Specifically, on “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” Grohl uses an identical drum intro to The Gap Band’s “Burn Rubber On Me.”

Grohl told Pharrell, “Nobody makes the connection. I told Tony Thompson that. He came to my house for a barbecue with somebody and I was like, ‘Man, I just want to thank you because I owe you so much. I’ve been ripping you off my whole life.’ He goes: ‘I know.’” In the clip, Pharrell is amazed once he makes the connection that the two songs share the same drum element. He’s left wide-eyed, with his jaw dropped as he motions his hands to show Grohl that his mind is blown.

Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters are set to have a busy 2021. Recently, Foo Fighters performed the first full capacity live music performance at Madison Square Garden where they were joined by special guest Dave Chappelle, who covered Radiohead’s iconic song “Creep.” They will also be performing the first full capacity live music performance at The Forum later in July. Foo Fighters are listed as headliners for New Orleans Jazz Fest 2021 and Tecate Pa’l Norte 2021 in Mexico. They will be joined alongside performances from Tame Impala, Lizzo and Chet Faker. Foo Fighters will also be going on a 25th anniversary tour this summer, making the most of re-opened venues. Earlier in 2021, Foo Fighters released their album Medicine at Midnight. The album is more pop-oriented and is focused more for the sell out shows that they will be performing this year.

